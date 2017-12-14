George and Amal Clooney left handwritten notes to their fellow passengers on a British Airways flight to apologise for their babies' "squawking".

According to Page Six, the couple - who welcomed twins Alexander and Ella earlier this year - also left noise-cancelling headphones for the passengers seated near them in first class.

"Our twins just discovered SQUAWKING!! Hope this helps make the flight a little quieter," said the message, which was written on personalised stationary.

George and Amal sent a note to passengers on flight https://t.co/GBDNAkyJ5p pic.twitter.com/Da0DA7Tb2p — Yolande Belarouci (@yolandabelle) December 14, 2017

Quentin Tarantino was reportedly on the flight and chose to wear the headphones - but the twins apparently "didn't make a peep".

It's not the first time the Clooneys have showed their generosity. Businessman Rande Gerber recently told US show Headliners that George Clooney once gave 14 of his friends US$1 million ($1.4m) each, to show his gratitude for their friendship.

George and Amal Clooney married in September 2014.