Mark Hamill has lashed out at Twitter trolls who have begun to leak secrets and spoilers from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Hamill, 66, who plays the famous role of Luke Skywalker, has taken to social media to vent his frustrations at those who've tried to ruin the film for fans who have not seen it yet.

He tweeted: "People who disagree with my politics are NOT my enemies. "Never block them. Never block hate tweeters (sometimes 'like' them to bewilder the haters).

"But [I] got two tweets RUINING #LastJedi ending for MILLIONS and BLOCKED THEM INSTANTLY! #WhatIsWrongWithTheseAholes?"

Hamill included pictures from The Empire Strikes Back, during the moment that Darth Vader reveals he's Luke's father.

The Sith Lord is shown saying: "I will reveal all the spoilers to you."

Luke's response shot shows him shouting: "Nooooooooooo!"

He also tweeted: "What do you not understand about SPOILERS @danielwcarlson?

#KeepTheSecretsOfVIII"

His comments come as his co-star John Boyega, who plays Finn, also called out a British TV host for revealing a spoiler on UK breakfast TV show, The Independent reports.

He was appearing on This Morning to promote the new film when co-host Holly Willoughby mentioned on plot point.

"And the fans will be very excited because [REDACTED]," Willoughby said, leaving Boyega speechless.

Boyega told her: "Holly, Holly ... you can't tell the fans exactly what happens."

Willoughby then tried to backtrack, saying: "I don't know, I don't know what happens … that is out there."

"You know what? Things happen, things happen. Get your ticket," Boyega replied.