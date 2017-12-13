Shortland Street's 'penis' cliffhanger has garnered the top vote in this year's Massey University's Quote of the Year Competition.

The now famous, or infamous, Shortland Street line – "Please tell me that's not your penis" – received more than 18 per cent of the 7238 votes cast in this year's competition.

The words were uttered by Chris Warner, played by actor Michael Galvin, to his onscreen son in the Kiwi soap's February 10 episode.

The context of the storyline included Warner's son, Harry Warner, grappling with whether or not to send a 'dick pic' to his love interest.

He eventually decided that yes, he should, and unfortunately for him, the photo was shared with his furious father, who confronted his son when he arrived home.

The line went instantly viral and caught the attention of many around the world, featuring in the Independent in the UK, a Daily Mail story, and on American chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Critics called the iconic moment "the best ending to a soap ever", "NZ cinematic perfection" and "the cliffhanger of the year".

Dr Heather Kavan, Quote of the Year organiser and Massey speech writing specialist, said there's many facets to the line's appeal.

"The quote is highly entertaining. The suspense is laughably theatrical, rather than anxiety-inducing, and therefore many people enjoy hearing it again," she said.

"And, of course, Chris Warner's delivery is part of the magic, along with Harry Warner's uncomfortable facial expression and the closing music.

"The line also gave rise to much online discussion as people suggested plot twists, for example that Harry might answer 'No Dad, it's Lily's.'"

Harry snaps his unfortunate photo. Photo/TVNZ

The storyline was said to have been written to draw attention to the more serious themes of sexting among younger generations.

"The quote dramatises the risk of storing photos of one's private parts. That's immensely topical. Even whistle-blower Edward Snowden and US comedian John Oliver have chatted about the security of so called 'dick pics'," Kavan said.

A Rainbow Youth promotion was the source of the competition's runner-up quote, "It's deeply disappointing, but it's not gay."

The quote attracted more than 15 per cent of the vote. The line was delivered by actor Jatinder Singh when his mate Nigel calls a dropped pie "gay".

"One-liners from gay communities tend to be popular because they're often responses to prejudice. That's part of their strength. If a quote isn't born of discomfort, it's usually not powerful," Kavan said.

"The message was immediately effective, with several online viewers saying they'd change the way they used the word 'gay'. Others enjoyed the quote even if they'd use different words or expletives if they dropped a pie."

Third place was taken out by Dilworth School student Jai Selkirk from his winning performance in a poetry slam competition.

The quote – "I am a different shade of brown" – is a great example of the power of raw emotion, Kavan said.

2017 Quote of the Year finalists, in order of votes garnered:

1."Please tell me that's not your penis." – Shortland Street's Dr Chris Warner (Michael Galvin) confronting his son about a nude photo, in a cliff-hanger ending.

2."It's deeply disappointing, but it's not gay." – Actor Jatinder Singh after 'Nigel' calls a dropped pie "gay" in Rainbow Youth's advertisement.

3."I am a different shade of brown." – Student Jai Selkirk of the Dilworth School team winning Word – The Front Line Poetry Slam competition.

4."For overseas observers, in NZ elections, we all vote then take the ballots – chuck them out – and ask a man called Winston Peters who won." – Writer Ali Ikram tweeting about the 2017 election.

5."Excuse me for laughing, but it's been a long time since I've been ravaged by a toothless sheep." – Winston Peters on TOP leader Gareth Morgan.

6."I've not seen the data about the risk factor of death by falling fatty; I'd imagine it's similar to the risk factor of death by Sharknado." – Fat activist and Massey University scholar Dr Cat Pause when asked if fat people are a hazard because they could fall on you.

7."First ladyman? Who knows… Aiming for Michelle Obama, probably gonna be a little bit closer to Prince Philip." – Clarke Gayford on his role as Jacinda Ardern's partner.

8."This is my generation's nuclear free moment." – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on climate change.

9."If humour is common sense dancing, John Clarke was Nureyev." – Musician Don McGlashan on the death of comedian John Clarke.

10."I'm embracing my new feather duster status." – Paula Bennett, ending her tenure as Deputy Prime Minister.