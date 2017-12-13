In an op-ed, Salma Hayek says that her refusals of Harvey Weinstein's advances led to a nightmare experience making the 2002 Frida Kahlo biopic Frida.

The New York Times published Hayek's account in which she writes that Weinstein was for years "my monster".

The actress said that Weinstein would turn up at her door "at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location".

Hayek lists the many ways she denied Weinstein, including saying no to massages, showers and sex.

"No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage. No to letting him give me oral sex. No to my getting naked with another woman," she writes.

Hayek says that Weinstein then made outrageous demands on the production of Frida, which Hayek was producing, including insisting she film a sex scene with full frontal nudity.

In order to finish the film, Hayek agreed but had a nervous breakdown while shooting the scene.

"I don't think he hated anything more than the word 'no,' she writes. "The absurdity of his demands went from getting a furious call in the middle of the night asking me to fire my agent for a fight he was having with him about a different movie with a different client to physically dragging me out of the opening gala of the Venice Film Festival, which was in honor of Frida, so I could hang out at his private party with him and some women I thought were models but I was told later were high-priced prostitutes."

She also says he told her: "I will kill you, don't think I can't."

- AP