Being friends with George Clooney has proven to be an incredibly lucrative investment for these 14 people.

Rande Gerber has shared an unbelievable story about his longtime pal, revealing the actor once gave everyone in their group $1.3 million dollars — and paid their taxes for the year.

During an interview on US show Headliners, the businessman explained that Clooney called up all the guys in their social circle and said: "'Hey, mark September 27th, 2013, on your calendar. Everyone's going to come to my house for dinner.'"

According to Gerber, when 'The Boys' arrived, there were black designer luggage bags waiting at each place setting on the table.

Advertisement

"George begins to say, 'Listen, I want you guys to know how much you've meant to me and how much you mean to me in my life,'" Cindy Crawford's husband explained.

"'I came to L.A., I slept on your couch. I'm so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn't be where I am today without all of you. So, it was really important to me that while we're still all here together, that I give back. So I want you all to open your suitcases.'

"We open it up, and it's a million dollars (US) in $20 bills. Every one of us — 14 of us — got a million dollars. Every single one of us. We're in shock. Like, what is this? He goes, 'I know we've all been through some hard times, some of you are still going through it. You don't have to worry about your kids, you don't have to worry about, you know, school, you don't have to worry about paying your mortgage.'

"One [of us] was working at a bar in Texas at the airport, trying just to support his family. Rides a bicycle to work every day. I mean these are guys that took care of George and now he's giving it all back. And George said, 'Not only that, I have paid everyone's taxes so this million dollars is yours.'"

While the money was life-changing for many of the men, Gerber — who was part-owner of Clooney's tequila company, which sold for $US1 billion this year — was already a multi-millionaire.

"I pull him aside and said, 'I absolutely am not taking this million dollars,'" he said. "Immediately George goes, 'I'm just going to make one announcement. If Rande doesn't take the million dollars, nobody gets it.'

After that, Gerger took the money, but added that he donated it all to charity. And as for Clooney — he went on to marry Amal on that exact date, one year later.

"Now that's good karma right there."