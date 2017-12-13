It's one of the most iconic pictures of the '00s: Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan heading home together after a night out clubbing.

But on its 11th anniversary, Hilton has finally revealed the real story behind that famous photo.

11 years anniversary today since the first coming of The Holy Trinity! pic.twitter.com/dxGwTLnFDv — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 27, 2017

Namely, that Lohan wasn't even supposed to be there.

"It was just Brit and I out, and then she just like chased us to the car and got in," Hilton told MTV News. "She wasn't invited."

The girls' night out made headlines back in November 2006, as it had been widely reported that they were all engaged in a feud.

The "Holy Trinity" night was the same night Lohan defended Hilton, and denied claims of a drink-throwing argument.

"Paris is my friend. Everyone lies about everything," the Mean Girls star told paparazzi at the time. "She's a nice person … I've known her since I was 15. Stop making us hate each other."

Last month, Hilton — who once starred in reality show The Simple Life — claimed that she was the pioneer of a "new genre of celebrity".

"I was definitely before my time and the beginning of a whole new era, and it started a new generation and genre of celebrity," she told Ocean Drive magazine.

"I think it was pretty groundbreaking and I love being a pioneer."

The star added that she paved the way for others: "I'm very proud I started a whole new way for young people, young entrepreneurs and people with dreams to make a living and a very lucrative business off of it," Hilton said, although admitting that "being a businesswoman, I would've loved to capitalise on it."