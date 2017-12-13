A member of chart-topping Kiwi group Sol3 Mio was caught up in the recent New York terrorist attack, it has been reported.

The trio had been in New York together but Pene Pati stayed behind after being asked to perform at New York's Carnegie Hall, Newshub reported.

Five people were treated for injuries when a man allegedy detonated a homemade device in a pedestrian tunnel on Monday morning.

Pati's bandmates told Newshub the attempted terrorist attack was "right around the area he was in".

"Just as he was coming out of the building, he saw all the barricades and things, and people saying to stay clear of the subway," Amitai Pati said.

"We all got a bit of a scare, but he managed to text us fairly quickly to say that he was okay."

Pati is now on his way home to reunite with his bandmates for their upcoming summer tour.

Amitai Pati said the incident had put things in perspective for the group.

"Be grateful, man, and eat pies," he told Newshub.

Sol3 Mio recently release the album A Very Merry Christmas. They'll play seven shows across December and January beginning in Wellington tomorrow.

Sol3 Mio