The poster for Steven Spielberg's upcoming sci-fi thriller, Ready Player One, has been revealed — and there's one very lengthy problem with it.

The poster shows the film's star, Tye Sheridan, holding on to a ladder as he looks out across a futuristic cityscape at a luminescent sky. It's certainly eye-catching:

A better reality awaits. Tune in tomorrow at 9:45a PT for a special live stream event with @erniecline. #ReadyPlayerOne pic.twitter.com/X7M4IahKAC — Ready Player One (@readyplayerone) December 9, 2017

Spot the feature that's making people lose their minds? It's Tye's right leg, fully extended on the ladder — and seemingly of freakishly long proportions.

Many have pointed out that the apparently dodgy Photoshop job is reminiscent of the recent poster for the latest Tomb Raider remake, which shows star Alicia Vikander with an unnaturally long, bendy neck.

Others are giving Spielberg and co the benefit of the doubt — hey, maybe in the big-screen adaptation of the 2011 sci-fi novel, the protagonist has been given one really long leg as a quirky new character trait.

Keep going, guys. This joke's got legs.

"The leg in the Ready Player One poster is perfectly fine, I don’t know what everyone’s complaining about” - Steven Spielberg pic.twitter.com/irjp3PUMz6 — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) December 11, 2017

The artist behind the READY PLAYER ONE poster finds all your long leg jokes very offensive. pic.twitter.com/IoCimnVrsb — Edwin Davies (@EdwinJDavies) December 9, 2017

The kid's leg in the Ready Player One poster is reminding me of Kirsten Dunst's arm in the Spider-Man 2 poster. pic.twitter.com/DJRa8FPEd3 — Grant Watson (@angriest) December 11, 2017

This guy's right leg is as long as my house is tall. pic.twitter.com/o2QeVO83he — Ryan Brown 🕹️🎄🎅 (@Toadsanime) December 10, 2017

There would be less controversy if they'd just used the full title, Ready Player One Leg Longer Than The Other. pic.twitter.com/ElSDibX6cw — Pete Rogers (@PeteRogers) December 11, 2017

This guy's legs lmao 💀who allowed this poster to be released #ReadyPlayerOne pic.twitter.com/Nm6CvqShUI — Asher (@asher_nieman) December 9, 2017

Ready Player One looks great pic.twitter.com/H4DbovDa57 — Gus | ᴾᵒᵏᵉᵐᵒⁿ ᵁˡᵗʳᵃ ˢᵘⁿ (@guscraw) December 9, 2017

Ready Player One is actually about a future boy whose leg won’t stop growing so he’s forced to climb poorly designed ladders. — Dennie Bright (@denniebright) December 9, 2017