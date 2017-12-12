Mad Men star Jon Hamm, who first broke into film with a starring role in Ben Affleck's The Town, may be looking to swipe one of Affleck's most lucrative paychecks right from under him – as he's reportedly eager to succeed him as Batman.

According to gossip-mongers at Radar Online, Hamm is "gunning hard for the role." They add: Jon knows Ben has faced some criticism over Batman v Superman and Justice League, and frankly thinks he'd be better suited for the job. This is business for Jon — not personal."

While Affleck's departure from the role hasn't been explicitly confirmed, speculation has built in the past year, ever since it was announced that he was stepping down from directing and writing a solo Batman project.

The Hollywood Reporter also claimed in July that DC were looking to "usher Affleck out of the role gracefully," while Jake Gyllenhaal was recently rumoured to have met with director Matt Reeves about assuming the part.

What could throw cold water on the rumour is that Hamm has repeatedly gone on record claiming that little is more unappealing to him than starring in a superhero movie.

"Meh, that's not what I want to do," he told GQ Magazine in 2014. "Never say never, but those aren't the kind of movies I like to go see. They don't make the kind of movies I like to see any more."

He also told the Radio Times that same year that the gargantuan contracts actors are forced to sign when playing a superhero were a turn off.

"The deals that they make you do are so Draconian," he said. "And, of course, you are signed on for not only the movie … but at least two more that you haven't read, and you have no idea what they are going to be and all the crossover ones you are going to have to do.

"For me to sign on now to do a superhero movie would mean I would be working until I am 50 as that particular superhero," he added. "It's a lot of work at one thing, which is not necessarily the reason I got into the business, which is to do many things. If you want to spend all day pressing the same key, that … seems an odd choice."

As for Affleck, he has slightly denied that he'll be departing the Batman role anytime soon, but has chosen his words carefully. During this summer's San Diego Comic Con, he said: "I'd love to do it as long as they'll have me."