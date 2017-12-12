Corey Feldman has shared excerpts of a long-lost 1993 audio recording, in which he revealed the name of the man who allegedly sexually abused him as a child.

The audio, reportedly made during an interview with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, was played on yet another appearance Feldman made on The Dr Oz Show on Monday.

In it, Feldman names actor Jon Grissom as his sexual molester. Feldman was 15 years old at the time, and he says the abuse continued for more than 18 months.

Feldman also revealed that while he thought police were investigating Grissom at the time, he later realised they were investigating his pop-star friend, Michael Jackson.

Grissom was arrested in 2001 for sexual abuse against a minor and Feldman claimed that if police had acted after that interview, it could've stopped others from being harmed.

"They weren't interested in Jon Grissom," Feldman told host Dr Mehmet Oz.

"They were trying to frame Michael Jackson and burying the Corey Feldman story. I've spent my entire life fighting this battle. No one was listening then. No one is listening now. [The] LAPD is still not investigating it.

"Vindication will come when my best friend's (Corey Haim) perpetrators are behind bars, my perpetrators are behind bars."

This isn't the first time Feldman has named Grissom; he also accused him on the same talk show in November but this is the first time the audio has been played publicly.

According to Fox News, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office had formerly claimed the tapes did not exist until last week, when they sent an email explaining they had recently found the recordings and turned them over to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Feldman told Dr Oz he found his copy of the same recordings in the back of his car the day before that.