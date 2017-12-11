It's been a while since we've had a truly great Christmas movie.

Home Alone is more than 25 years old and Love Actually and Elf were both released almost 15 years ago.

But the wait is finally over and 2017 will go down in history as the year that the A Christmas Prince joined the ranks of the all-time great Christmas films.

Rose McIver stars in the Netflix movie. Photo / YouTube

Dubbed "so bad it's good" by Buzzfeed, Netflix says the film has been so popular 53 people have watched it every day for the past 18 days.

To the 53 people who've watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you? — Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017

Released on Netflix in November, A Christmas Prince is about a female American journalist - played by Kiwi Rose McIver - who gets sent to a fictional European country to investigate a story about the Royal Family.

As fate would have it, the reporter gets mistaken for a tutor recently hired to teach the youngest member of the royal family and therefore has unprecedented access to the royals and life inside the palace.

The journalist, Amber, goes along with the case of mistaken identity and keeps up the lie in order to uncover juicy details about the royals for her article.

Kiwi actress Rose McIver and her Christmas prince. Photo / YouTube

Predictably she falls in love with the handsome prince who is about to be crowned king and Amber then has to decide how to come clean about her true identity.

If you think that plot sounds stupid, you'd be right. It is utterly ridiculous. And if you're someone that's bothered by massive plot holes, perhaps this isn't the film for you.

But if you're into cheesy, cliche-filled, low-budget Christmas movies, boy are you in for a treat.

Here's a taste of the reactions to A Christmas Prince which is available on Netflix right now:

Takeaways from #AChristmasPrince:

- I hated it so much

- I can't wait for the sequel

- You bet your ass I'm watching it again before Christmas — Brendan Leonard (@shutupbrendance) November 30, 2017

Watching #AChristmasPrince was like getting a warm hug. You knew exactly what was coming, and it was all going to be OK. Thanks, @Netflix — Aije (@SailorTortilla) November 30, 2017

I love-hated #AChristmasPrince so much I wish I could experience the joy of watching it for the first time all over again — Martha Sorren (@marthasorren) December 2, 2017

#AChristmasPrince is the cheesiest movie ever but I can’t stop watching — Kat (@KatMichelle_) December 3, 2017

I literally love poorly written, never gonna happen, cheesy AF Christmas rom coms. 5 stars to #AChristmasPrince on @netflix. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Karina. (@knzuri) December 3, 2017

#AChristmasPrince has everything: romantic snow filled walks, adorable children, grand entrances, wolves, clumsy Americans, jealous scheming ex girlfriends, betrayal, love conquering all — Tegan Reyes (@teganreyes) December 2, 2017

Hey, @netflix ! There better be plans to shoot a sequel to #AChristmasPrince because that movie was a JAM. I need more of King Richard II & Amber PRONTO. — Nick Fiarito (@nfiarito) December 4, 2017