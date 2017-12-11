It's been a while since we've had a truly great Christmas movie.
Home Alone is more than 25 years old and Love Actually and Elf were both released almost 15 years ago.
But the wait is finally over and 2017 will go down in history as the year that the A Christmas Prince joined the ranks of the all-time great Christmas films.
Dubbed "so bad it's good" by Buzzfeed, Netflix says the film has been so popular 53 people have watched it every day for the past 18 days.
Released on Netflix in November, A Christmas Prince is about a female American journalist - played by Kiwi Rose McIver - who gets sent to a fictional European country to investigate a story about the Royal Family.
As fate would have it, the reporter gets mistaken for a tutor recently hired to teach the youngest member of the royal family and therefore has unprecedented access to the royals and life inside the palace.
The journalist, Amber, goes along with the case of mistaken identity and keeps up the lie in order to uncover juicy details about the royals for her article.
Predictably she falls in love with the handsome prince who is about to be crowned king and Amber then has to decide how to come clean about her true identity.
If you think that plot sounds stupid, you'd be right. It is utterly ridiculous. And if you're someone that's bothered by massive plot holes, perhaps this isn't the film for you.
But if you're into cheesy, cliche-filled, low-budget Christmas movies, boy are you in for a treat.
Here's a taste of the reactions to A Christmas Prince which is available on Netflix right now: