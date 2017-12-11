Josh Homme has apologised profusely after he kicked a photographer at a recent concert.

The Queens of The Stone Age frontman has confessed to "making a lot of mistakes" in his life after admitting to knocking Shutterstock employee Chelsea Lauren's equipment flying at the KROQ Acoustic Christmas show at The Forum, Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Professing how sorry he is, calling himself a "total d**k", in a teary two-minute video posted on Twitter, the 44-year-old musician said: "I don't have any excuse or reason to justify what I did. I was a total d**k and I'm truly sorry and I hope you're okay."

Thanks to Josh Homme @queensofthestoneage I now get to spend my night in the ER. Seriously, WHO DOES THAT?!? #joshhomme #queensofthestoneage #qotsa #qotsafamily #concertphotography #musicphotographer A post shared by Chelsea Lauren (@chelsealaurenla) on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:38pm PST

The 'Little Sister' singer - who has 22-month-old son Wolf, six-year-old Orrin and 11-year-old Camille with wife Brody Dalle - said that his actions means he has "failed" as a husband, father and friend.

He continued: "I've made a lot of mistakes in my life and last night was definitely one of them. I apologise for that to you. I want to be a good man but I think last night I definitely failed at that.

"That means I failed my family and my friends as well. I don't want them to ever be ashamed or embarrassed about being around me or knowing me."

Before adding that he needs to take some time for himself to prevent himself from messing up in the future.

He added: "I'm gonna have to figure out some stuff I think ... because rock n' roll's a wonderful thing. It's supposed to save and help people, not mess them up."

In a separate note on his band's social media channels, Homme name-checked Chelsea and said he would never "intentionally cause harm to anyone".

He wrote: "Last night, while in a state of being lost in performance, I kicked over various lighting and equipment on our stage.

"Today it was brought to my attention that this included a camera held by photographer Chelsea Lauren. I did not mean for that to happen and I am very sorry. I would never intentionally cause harm to anyone working at or attending one of our shows and I hope Chelsea will accept my sincere apology. - Joshua Homme (sic)"

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age performs with a bloody face onstage during KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2017 at The Forum on December 9, 2017. Photo / Getty

Chelsea shared the incident in a video on Instagram showing the rocker walking past knocking the stuff over, and revealed she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment for her face, which she said was "hurting badly".

She later told Variety: "Josh was coming over and I was pretty excited. I've never actually photographed Queens of the Stone Age before. I was really looking forward to it. I saw him coming over and I was shooting away. The next thing I know his foot connects with my camera and my camera connects with my face, really hard.

"He looked straight at me, swung his leg back pretty hard and full-blown kicked me in the face. He continued performing. I was startled. I kind of stopped looking at him. I just got down and was holding my face because it hurt so badly."



In March, Homme was reportedly sued for allegedly assaulting an autograph seller.

A lawsuit filed was filed against him at Wayne County Circuit Court by school teacher Jason Leckrone, who was seeking a minimum of US$25,000 for assault, defamation, false light, appropriation and intentional infliction of emotional distress after the altercation, which took place in April when the rocker was playing a show in Detroit, Michigan, with Iggy Pop as part of their Post Pop Depression Tour.