With just days to go until the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans are in a spin after fresh reports of a new Obi-Wan Kenobi trilogy emerged.

Lucasfilm is reportedly eyeing January 2019 for the start of production for its Obi-Wan Kenobi anthology film.

The new film, which would follow on from the success of Rogue One, has long been thought to be in the pipeline, with Ewan McGregor presumed to be reprising his role as Obi-Wan 'Ben' Kenobi.

A report published by Omega Underground claims to have learned that Kenobi: A Star Wars Story will be heading into production.

McGregor has previously said he's open to discussions on the Kenobi film, telling Collider: "I'd very much like to do one too. I think the story between Episode III and Episode IV, I think there's a story there.

"I think that's the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie, if there is one."

The next anthology movie, Solo — which focuses on the life of Harrison Ford's character Han Solo — is out next May.

The upcoming release, The Last Jedi picks up where 2015's The Force Awakens left off, with Rey reaching the planet on which Luke Skywalker had been holed up, away from the war waging between the First Order and The Resistance.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi releases in NZ cinemas on December 14.

*Additional reporting from AAP