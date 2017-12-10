Patrick Gower is stepping down as Newshub's political editor at the end of the year.

"The theme of politics this year has undoubtedly been 'change'. It is time for a change for me. I've had a good run," Gower told Newshub.

He will move to a new role of National Correspondent next year.

Gower has worked in the parliamentary press gallery for 10 years, eight of those with 3 News and Newshub, the past five as political editor.

"I'm looking forward to getting out and about in New Zealand and breaking stories that are important to Kiwis," Gower said of his new role.

Hal Crawford, Chief News Officer Newshub said: "Paddy is one of the best communicators I have ever worked with - his new role as National Correspondent will see him unleashed on the whole of NZ, something I'm looking forward to immensely."

Patrick's replacement will be named in due course.