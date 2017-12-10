A video posted to Instagram appears to show Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme kicking a female photographer in the head during a Christmas concert over the weekend.

As Variety reports, the incident happened during Queens of the Stone Age's performance at LA radio station KROQ's annual Acoustic Christmas concert.

Chelsea Lauren, a photographer for Shutterstock, uploaded the video to her Instagram, writing, "Thanks to @joshhomme @queensofthestoneage I now get to spend my night in the ER. Seriously, WHO DOES THAT?!?"

In the video, Homme can be seen walking past Lauren while performing, then stepping back before kicking her camera.

Advertisement

"I saw him coming over and I was shooting away," Lauren told Variety. "The next thing I know his foot connects with my camera and my camera connects with my face, really hard.

"He looked straight at me, swung his leg back pretty hard and full-blown kicked me in the face. He continued performing, I was startled, I kind of stopped looking at him, I just got down and was holding my face because it hurt so badly."

Lauren posted a series of photos apparently just before the incident, writing; "My neck is a sore, my eyebrow bruised and I'm a bit nauseous. The doctor released me early in the morning.

"Assault in any form is not okay, no matter what the reasoning. Alcohol and drugs are no excuse. I was where I was allowed to be, I was not breaking any rules. I was simply trying to do my job."

Lauren went to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment following the incident.

Homme reportedly exhibited aggressive behaviour throughout the concert, at one point calling the audience "retards" and insulting the concert's headline act, Muse.