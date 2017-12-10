This is not a drill: We've officially hit peak 'Straya.

Our mates across the ditch have made a lo-fi punk song unexpectedly go viral because it's a song about their favourite thing: Smoko.

In a similar style to Courtney Barnett, the Aussie band The Chats talk-sing their way through a song about people refusing to do their jobs while they're on a smoko break.

It comes complete with a low-budget video in which everyone from a tradie to a surf lifesaver just go off the radar come smoko time with the surprisingly catchy hook: "I'm on smoko, so leave me alone".

The clip actually released in October but took off online this week after featuring on a viral content page online. It's since racked more than 18K likes and almost 7K shares, and has had more than 240,000 views on Youtube.

If nothing else, you probably know someone who's like this (and they're probably Australian). Enjoy.