After days of teaser trailers, the full new trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is here.

It's the sequel to Jurassic World, Colin Trevorrow's 2015 reboot of the "Jurassic Park" franchise which stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

But this time, Jeff Goldblum returns as Ian Malcolm from the original film.

He says in the trailer: "These creatures were here before us, and if we're not careful, they're gonna be here after us."

Teaser trailers were released earlier in the week. One showed Owen and Claire (Pratt and Howard) running amid a stampede of dinosaurs during a volcanic eruption.

Another featured Pratt and Howard trying to upload the trailer during a raptor attack and contained many references to the original "Jurassic Park" film, and another showed Pratt as Owen, interacting with a young velociraptor.

The new trailer ties all these events together in the new story in which Owen is called back to Jurassic World in order to "save the dinosaurs from an island that's about to explode".

It's directed by J.A. Bayona with executive producers Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow, and also stars Justice Smith, James Cromwell, and Toby Jones.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is set to release in June, 2018.