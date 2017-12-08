The highly anticipated I Love the 90s: The Party Continues tour has been cancelled.

Promoters MJR Presents posted a statement to their website saying the Australian and New Zealand legs of the tour have been axed "due to international scheduling issues outside of our control".

"The 'I Love The 90's Tour: The Party Continues' will no longer be visiting Australia or New Zealand in March 2018," they say.

"We're extremely disappointed by this, however, negotiations are currently taking place to reschedule the Australian and New Zealand legs of the tour. Refunds will be issued to all current ticketholders via their place of purchase, to ensure the minimum of inconvenience."

The tour was the follow up to the first "I Love the 90s" tour which came to New Zealand in June.

The lineup was to be made up of Naughty by Nature (OPP, Hip Hop Hooray), Blackstreet (No Diggity), Sisqo (The Thong Song), Montell Jordan (This Is How We Do It), All 4 One (I Swear), Rob Base (It Takes Two), C&C Music Factory with Freedom Williams (Gonna Make You Sweat, Things That Make You Go Hmm) and Snap (The Power, Rhythm Is A Dancer).

