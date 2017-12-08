Amber Heard has taken to social media after JK Rowling issued a statement defending her decision to continue working with Johnny Depp following accusations of domestic violence.

Rowling's website crashed minutes after she posted her explanation on why she would continue working with Depp on the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

JK Rowling has defended the casting of Depp in Fantastic Beasts. Photo / AP

"When Johnny Depp was cast as Grindelwald, I thought he'd be wonderful in the role. However, around the time of filming his cameo in the first movie, stories had appeared in the press that deeply concerned me and everyone most closely involved in the franchise," Rowling wrote, referencing the domestic violence allegations made against Depp by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

"Harry Potter fans had legitimate questions and concerns about our choice to continue with Johnny Depp in the role. As David Yates, long-time Potter director, has already said, we naturally considered the possibility of recasting. I understand why some have been confused and angry about why that didn't happen."

I'm saying what I can about the Grindelwald casting issue here:https://t.co/NDMjy542Yv — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 7, 2017

"The agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected. Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies," she wrote.

The statement prompted Heard to reissue the joint statement she and Depp put out in May. She also pointed out that "to pick and choose certain lines and quote them out of context, is just not right. Women, continue to stand up and stay strong."

For the record, this was our FULL joint statement.To pick&choose certain lines & quote them out of context, is not right.Women, stay strong. pic.twitter.com/W7Tt6A3ROj — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) December 8, 2017

For the record, Depp and Heard's statement is below in full.

"Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains. There was never intent of physical or emotional harm. Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future. Amber will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to charity."

Heard may have taken objection to the part of Rowling's statement where she said both parties wanted to move on.