Sophie Turner has delivered the news no Game of Thrones fans wants to hear: the show won't return until 2019.

The actress delivered the blow in an interview with Variety, telling the publication there were still ""six or seven months left" of shooting on the HBO show's final season.

"We started in October, so we're maybe like a tenth of the way through," she said, laughing. "No, no, we've got six or seven months left."

She later confirmed: "Game of Thrones comes out in 2019."

Advertisement

Originally the show was supposed to air in late 2018 due to the longer episodes scheduled for season eight.

But Turner's news means fans have to wait much longer for the conclusion to the show.

Turner also told Variety the show's stars were well aware the show's huge run was nearing its end.

She said it was the first time in Game of Thrones' history that all the cast were there during the read-through.

She said: "When we all had the read-through for the final season, it was very, very emotional.

"For the first time in Thrones history, we had everyone there. All of the Americans wanted to come over.

"Every single cast member was pretty much there. We're all kind of feeling the end of it coming.

"We're all staying in town a little longer, going out for more meals, trying to get together more. We're all trying not to take it for granted anymore."

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.

She called her role in the show "a blessing and a curse".

"My standards have definitely been raised. It's a blessing and a curse, 'Game of Thrones being my first job and working with such incredible scripts and such incredible veteran actors, working with the best crew.

"It makes you a bit of a snob, I think. And because it was my first job, the actors on 'Game of Thrones' are the people I learned to act from.

"I learned to act watching Lena and Peter and Maisie [Williams] and Kit [Harington] and all of these different people.

"I put them all on such pedestals. The thought of not working with them is almost excruciating to me. They've been my growing up."

- Bang! Showbiz