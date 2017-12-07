The Princess of Norway's former husband has claimed Kevin Spacey groped him when they met during a Nobel Peace Prize party ten years ago.

Ari Behn, who was married to Norway's Princess Martha Louise until last year, claims he was propositioned by the disgraced actor.

The House of Cards star met with the then-royal while he was hosting the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo along with Uma Thurman, according to the Daily Telegraph UK.

Princess Martha Louise of Norway, and husband Ari Behn, arrive at The Royal Chapel, at The Royal Palace. Photo / Getty Images

"We had a nice conversation, he was sat next to me," Mr Behn, told Norwegian radio station P4.

"After five minutes, he says 'Hey, let's go out and have a cigarette', and then he touched me right on the balls under the table."

Behn said he was so put out all he could say was "eh, maybe later".

"I was black in my hair at that time, ten years younger and right up his alley," he joked.

Behn, an author, has three children with Princess Martha, Maud Angelica, 13, Leah Isadora, 11, and Emma Tallulah, eight.

The couple divorced last year after 14 years of marriage, saying they had "grown apart".

The princess, who has also written books alongside her royal duties, said the couple hoped "to hold on to friendship through what lies ahead". Spacey has been accused of sexual assault by more than a dozen men and has since been dropped from the Netflix drama House of Cards.

He has also been replaced by Christopher Plummer in an upcoming drama about oil magnate Jean Paul Getty.

The allegations surfaced after actor Anthony Rapp claimed in October that the Hollywood actor forced himself on him when he was a 14-year-old boy.

Princess Martha Louise, Ari Behn, Maud Angelica, Leah Isadora and Emma Tallulah in Southwark Park as they celebrate Norway National Day. Photo / Getty Images

Responding to Rapp's allegations, Spacey said, "I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago.

"But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

In the same statement Spacey revealed for the first time that he now chose to live his life as a gay man.

Mr Spacey's representatives have said he is currently seeking unspecified treatment and the actor has not made any public appearances since the stories broke.

The allegations against Spacey follow a series of high-profile sexual misconduct scandals that have engulfed Hollywood.

The Princess of Norway's former husband has claimed Kevin Spacey groped him when they met during a Nobel Peace Prize party ten years ago. Photo / AP

On Thursday it emerged that the movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is being sued by six women, who are targeting film companies he worked at by likening the "Weinstein Sexual Enterprise" to an organised crime group that relied on film agents, producers and others to lure young women seeking a break in a breakneck industry.

The racketeering lawsuit in federal court in New York sought to represent "dozens, if not hundreds" of women who say they were assaulted by Weinstein after being isolated in close quarters.

Weinstein's representatives have repeatedly denied that he committed any criminal acts.

On Thursday morning the organisation that awards the Oscars revealed a an approved standards of conduct for its members.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted to expel Weinstein in October.