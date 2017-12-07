Get your dancing shoes on - Three has confirmed long-running reality series Dancing WIth the Stars NZ is making a comeback.

No celebrities have yet been named but the network confirmed Dai Henwood and Sharyn Casey would host the show's new season in 2018.

"We had to host because if we were contestants we would win," joked Henwood, who already hosts Three's daily quiz show Family Feud and appears on comedy show 7 Days.

Simon Barnett and his dance partner Vanessa Cole perform in the last season of Dancing With the Stars.

Dancing With the Stars sees celebrities paired with professional dances to compete against each other to win money for charity.

The show first ran for five seasons on TV One until 2009, before Three resurrected it in 2015 for a series hosted by Casey and Dominic Bowden.

Three will be hoping the new season doesn't spark any drama like the 2015 series, which saw radio shock jock Dominic Harvey apologising after posting an upskirt photo of competitor Chrystal Chenery, to social media.

The feud between Chenery and Harvey - dubbed "Crotchgate" - ran for days, with the Bachelor NZ star calling for Harvey's resignation from his prominent radio position.

"He has made a long list of errors of judgment on social media and on air and as far as I am concerned he should go," she told the Herald.

"These guys should be held accountable for their bad behaviour and I encourage listeners to look elsewhere for their entertainment."

Chrystal Chenery and Jonny Williams in the last season of Dancing With the Stars.

The show was eventually won by Simon Barnett, who sparked headlines for unveiling his ripped upper torso with a series of revealing outfits.

Three also confirmed The AM Show, The Project and 7 Days would return in 2018, as well as SVU, Modern Family and The Graham Norton Show.