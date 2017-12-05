Sia's intrigue continues after her only Auckland show last night at Mt Smart Stadium.

The Australian singing sensation, who famously hides behind black and white wigs, took fans on a journey with her theatrical production involving a host of talented performance artists.

Featuring a festival-like line up of supporting acts, the stadium show opened with a polished set from New Zealand's own Theia, before English pop sensation Charli XCX hit the stage.

Charli XCX performs on stage supporting SIA at Mt Smart Stadium. Photo / Getty

Then came an energetic, uninhibited performance from Danish singer MO, who had the audience on its feet and fizzing with infectious hits like Kamikaze and Lean On.

But the mood quickly changed as a giant black curtain engulfed the stage ahead of Sia's headline set, as the crowd fell silent in anticipation.

As the curtain was raised, the stage was sparse, with Sia standing motionless, her microphone in hand. Decked out in a giant, wedding cake-like dress, Sia's face was obscured by her trademark black and white wig and an oversized cartoon-like bow.

Opening the show with the powerful hit Alive, Sia's incredible vocals rang over the stadium as her elaborate costume came apart to reveal performance artist, Maddie Ziegler, who rose to fame in Sia's original Chandelier music video.

At just 15, the talented dancer twisted and twirled around the stage in the same nude leotard and black and wig she sports in several of Sia's videos.

All the while, Sia stood stationary.

Sia opened the show in a giant, wedding cake-like dress. Photo / Getty

Next, Diamonds rang out – a faultless rendition, accompanied by a simple stage set of twinkling lights and a suited, seated man.

As the hits kept rolling, each song led the audience into an imaginary world, brought to life by a team of performance artists. Much like her music videos, the live show shared the bold and vivid vision, which makes Sia so unique.

Overseas, some fans have been left less-than-impressed by Sia's artistic approach to her live act, which sees Sia stand stationary throughout the 90-minute set as dancers and performers bring her music to life around her.

But while the venue was far from full – the upper stands of Mt Smart Stadium stood empty – those who did come out appeared to appreciate the more theatrical approach, which unfolded alongside chart hits like Move Your Body, Titanium and Chandelier.

As the curtains dropped, Sia spoke to her Kiwi fans for the first time, saying simply: "I love you, thank you."

The big screen then came to life, taking the audience backstage behind Ziegler. She was greeted by cast members and their praise, then she walked outside towards a changing room.

We were taken through the door and down a corridor to find Sia, face concealed behind her hairpiece in front of a mirror – or was it?

Viewers may have received their one and only glimpse of the real Sia, unmasked and smiling, in this final parting scene.