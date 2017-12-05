The Wellington City Council is refusing to comment on reports Sir Peter Jackson is threatening to pull the plug on the capital's $150 million Movie Museum.

The famous director has been working with the council to create the new attraction i but a report this morning claims that relationship could be on rocky ground after Sir Peter sent an angry letter to the council.



Councillors have described it as a "divorce letter", according to Fairfax.

Fairfax reports Jackson sent the letter out of anger over how the council has been managing the museum plans.

"WCC seem intent on reneging on many of the terms already agreed in the November 2015 signed contract," he wrote in the leaked letter, Fairfax said.

"This is the principal cause of ongoing delays, and it feels that WCC are attempting to sabotage the project. We hope this is not the case and common sense can be allowed to return to process."

The signed agreement says council would pay for the building while The Movie Museum Ltd (TMML) would cover costs for fitting out the museum.

The collection would include much of Jackson's movie memorabilia.

Jackson's letter raised questions over whether council understood the level of TMML's investment, and said it was no longer in a collaborative partnership, Fairfax said.

The letter also said an update on the development agreement was also concerning and there was "no way" TMML would agree.

"Given the level of our investment … we simply cannot move forward in the manner which is outlined in the current agreements."

The letter also claims Jackson and TMML are not receiving any assurances on maintenance, the longevity of the project, or the termination of a lease.

"We cannot commit to the level of fitout required to build a world-class movie museum without any assurance around our 25-year lease."

TMML should be able to end its lease two years into the project if business conditions were not going well, the letter said.

There were 55 matters he wanted resolved, which he outlined in the letter.

Council chief executive Kevin Lavery said the council would not be commenting, other than to say they're disappointed the spat is playing out in public.

He said the council was keen to talk to Sir Peter and his representatives about their concerns.