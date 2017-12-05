Ruby Rose has lashed out at reports she has an eating disorder, describing the claims as "reckless" and "dangerous", and says stress is taking its toll on her face.

The Pitch Perfect 3 star, 31, posted a series of comments on her Instagram story, defending her weight and explaining why she has acne.

"I never thought I'd see the day I'd leave my beautiful country balling my eyes out ... when I was so excited to come home," Rose wrote on Instagram, after she was photographed leaving Australia alone.

She had been holidaying in Byron Bay with her Veronicas singer girlfriend, Jessica Origliasso.

Advertisement

This was my insta story after having paps follow me into the airports to the gates telling me if I “ate something” maybe they wouldn’t have to do that and to “remember where I came from” I posted my skin because it’s mine to post and not theirs to sell. I took my power back. pic.twitter.com/L3kTT31uxf — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) December 4, 2017

I adore my fans and my body and skin. What the media did to my hero for standing up for herself @RebelWilson and me for being myself in Australia was sad but only because we want for a country that supports its women. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) December 4, 2017

In one image, she emphasised the right side of her face which was covered in acne, which she blamed it on "bacteria from all the phone interviews I did ... and a reaction to hotel pillow cases".

Rose said she had consulted a dermatologist about the condition.

I disabled my comments because when a publication will make endless stories about what the public thinks about my appearance then it’s gone too far. Also I don’t like when I see my fans attacked or stressed either. You will have to work harder for your stories Australia. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) December 4, 2017

Then, posting a series of red carpet photos from Sydney's Pitch Perfect 3 premiere, Rose said concerns about her weight were "reckless", "dangerous" and "uneducated".

Rose criticised a media outlet for implying she had an eating disorder.

"Why circulate this ...", she wrote alongside a photo of her, "when you can UP the contrast and definition of a rare photo where I was probably taking it in ... and change the narrative".

"I have a tilted posterior (it's why I have abs but no butt) and spinal curvature from a bad car accident," she wrote next to one photo of her figure.

She has also disabled comments on her Instagram account.

It's the latest in a series of social media posts from Rose, who said she regretted becoming involved in a feud between her girlfriend Jessica Origliasso and Jessica's twin sister, Lisa.

She blamed the public spat on jet lag, conceding that "family is tough".

"Every relationship has its ups and downs … we're long distance for the most part, and we make it work so well," she said in a radio interview.