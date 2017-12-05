Ruby Rose has lashed out at reports she has an eating disorder, describing the claims as "reckless" and "dangerous", and says stress is taking its toll on her face.
The Pitch Perfect 3 star, 31, posted a series of comments on her Instagram story, defending her weight and explaining why she has acne.
"I never thought I'd see the day I'd leave my beautiful country balling my eyes out ... when I was so excited to come home," Rose wrote on Instagram, after she was photographed leaving Australia alone.
She had been holidaying in Byron Bay with her Veronicas singer girlfriend, Jessica Origliasso.
In one image, she emphasised the right side of her face which was covered in acne, which she blamed it on "bacteria from all the phone interviews I did ... and a reaction to hotel pillow cases".
Rose said she had consulted a dermatologist about the condition.
Then, posting a series of red carpet photos from Sydney's Pitch Perfect 3 premiere, Rose said concerns about her weight were "reckless", "dangerous" and "uneducated".
Rose criticised a media outlet for implying she had an eating disorder.
"Why circulate this ...", she wrote alongside a photo of her, "when you can UP the contrast and definition of a rare photo where I was probably taking it in ... and change the narrative".
"I have a tilted posterior (it's why I have abs but no butt) and spinal curvature from a bad car accident," she wrote next to one photo of her figure.
She has also disabled comments on her Instagram account.
It's the latest in a series of social media posts from Rose, who said she regretted becoming involved in a feud between her girlfriend Jessica Origliasso and Jessica's twin sister, Lisa.
She blamed the public spat on jet lag, conceding that "family is tough".
"Every relationship has its ups and downs … we're long distance for the most part, and we make it work so well," she said in a radio interview.