Production is resuming next year on the sixth and final season of House of Cards.

Taping of the political drama was halted in October amid sexual misconduct allegations against star Kevin Spacey.

Netflix Chief Content Office Ted Sarandos told a conference of the decision, Variety reported.

In November, Netflix said it wouldn't be involved with the series if Spacey remained.

Producer Media Rights Capital suspended him.

The eight-episode season will focus on co-star Robin Wright. No release date has been announced.

Netflix has said the decision to end the series was made before Spacey was accused of trying to seduce a teenager in 1986.

He said he didn't recall it, but allegations by other men followed.

Spacey's rep has said he is seeking unspecified treatment.

- AP

