Everyone loves a good life hack, especially when they are to do with Netflix.

With this in mind, everyone should thank Reddit user A_Alexandre who discovered Netflix has a category of programs that offer audio descriptions — a voiceover narrating what is happening in a particular scene.

In essence, the feature will turn Netflix content into an audiobook so you can keep up with your favourite shows and movies even if you can't sit down to watch them.

Having used the feature, it's impressive to see the level of detail the audio description uses to paint a vivid picture of the scene when action is taking place.

And in case you were wondering, the narration doesn't go over character dialogue in the show.

"When you play the movie, turn on 'audio description' in the same way you would for adding subtitles," the user explained.

Finding compatible content is as easy as typing "audio descriptions" in the search menu, which will bring up a long list of movies and TV shows.

At the moment there are around 50 titles available that offer the service, with Stranger Things, The Punisher, Narcos, Beauty and the Beast, and Star Wars: Rogue One just some of popular selections available.

The hack comes after it was revealed there was a number of 'secret codes' that reveal hidden content on your Netflix service.

By making a small tweak to the Netflix URL, you will be able to unlock hyper-specific genres such as religious documentaries or cerebral French-language dramas from the 1960s.

To manually explore categories usually hidden by the streaming service, you will need to enter the following URL: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER.

Then, simply replace the "INSERTNUMBER" component of the URL with one of the codes needed to access the alternative genres.

The full list of codes can be found on What's On Netflix.