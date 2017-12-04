Peter Andre's tour rider has been exposed and it is, frankly, ridiculous.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker recently appeared at a corporate event for which he charged a $53,000 appearance fee.

And on top of that, he also gave the venue his rider; a list of demands for a whopping 401 items including a jar of chopped ginger, a very specific assortment of alcohol, chewing gum, chocolate - only Cadbury, mind you - and two jars of manuka honey.

His whisky had to be Johnnie Walker Blue Label, and he demanded "quality white wine" which was not to include Chardonnay, Chablis, Pinot Grigio or Sauvignon Blanc.

He detailed "15 medium-sized black or navy hand towels" and demanded "a healthy, home-cooked three-course meal for crew including one vegetarian option and one red meat and one white meat option, or buyouts (fee instead of food) at $80 per head per meal".

An insider told The Mirror: "It was the most ridiculous amount of requests. It's as if he thinks he's part of the Rolling Stones. Most of what was requested wasn't even used."

Peter Andre was supposed to play Auckland's Civic Theatre in November but the tour was cancelled "due to scheduling difficulties".

He was coming off the back of a tour in Australia which he was also forced to cancel due to poor ticket sales.