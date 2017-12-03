Turns out New Zealanders love seeing a bit of Kiwi style on the big screen, because we've just made Taika Waititi's Thor the number one movie of the year.

Thor: Ragnarok, famed for its Kiwi slang, humour and in-jokes, grossed a massive $6.5 million in the six weeks since its release.

That makes it the top film at the NZ box office, beating films like Baby Driver, Dunkirk, Blade Runner and Wonder Woman.

Jo Bladen, General Manager Walt Disney Studios Australia and New Zealand says one minor character is to thank.

Advertisement

"The humour has been key to setting this film apart and creating its own unique place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," she says.

"A large part of that success was the unmistakably Kiwi character Korg (played by Taika Waititi) who almost steals the show."

But it's doing well overseas too; globally Thor: Ragnarok has grossed more than $1 billion to stand as the number seven release of all-time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok is in cinemas now.