Sia could possibly be one of the most down-to-earth stars on the planet.

The Aussie singer-songwriter and producer is currently on tour in Oz and all was sailing smoothly until a couple of days ago.

On Friday she had a show in Sydney. Due to the tidal wave of rain gracing the city skies where she was in Melbourne, Sia was unable to catch her flight as planned.

But she didn't let the setback stop her.

Soldiering on, the star drove 13 hours to get to the gig. Talk about determination.

All was going well until she got a flat tyre.

Not the end of the world, but when you've literally got thousands of fans waiting for you to perform and you're running late, the pressure would surely be a little overwhelming - as Sia experienced.

In fact, the stress of the situation became so much it gave her "crazy diarrhoea", as she tweeted to her 3.6 million followers.

I may be five minutes late. We couldn't catch a plane due to weather, so drove thirteen hours then blew a tire which has given me crazy diarrhea. Bear with me guys. I love you. — sia (@Sia) December 2, 2017

Still pushing to get to the venue she kept her fans updated.

Four minutes from venue. Fully dressed. Ready to go. Bear with me. Massive apologies. — sia (@Sia) December 2, 2017

Her fans went absolute nuts over her dedication.

One user tweeted, "Omg it's not called diarrhoea anymore but Siarrhea from now on".

Her fans continued to assure her.

One wrote, "Don't worry Queen, we would wait the whole lifetime for you".

While another said:

Awww ❤️ Don‘t Worry Queen, we would wait the whole lifetime for you 😍😘😘 — 🎄SiaFurlerLovers🎄 (@siafurlerfanpg) December 2, 2017

Sia made it to the venue and finished her concert with a deafening cheer from the crowd.

You go girl.