It's been nearly two decades since The Nanny was last on our screens, but it could be making a comeback.

The sitcom's star and creator Fran Drescher recently hinted that she's open to working on a reboot — on one condition.

"As far as a reboot goes, I would be open to it if somebody wanted to do it," she told Closer Weekly. "But if nobody wants to do it, then I'm currently trying to develop something else."

The star, 60, added that she's still close with many of her former castmates.

Advertisement

"I am in touch, definitely," explained the actor. "Renee Taylor (Sylvia Fine) is a good friend of mine, Charlie [Shaughnessy] (Maxwell Sheffield) is a good friend of mine. Recently I reconnected with Nicholle Tom (Maggie Sheffield), and periodically I speak to everyone, but I'm very good friends with Charlie and Renee, for sure."

After six wildly successful years between 1993-1999, the series ended neatly with titular character Fran Fine (played by creator Fran Drescher) married to her boss Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy), and sassy butler Niles (Daniel Davis) settling down with his former arch rival — and Mr Sheffield's colleague — C.C. Babcock (Lauren Lane.)

Davis has previously revealed to news.com.au that he wasn't happy with his character's love story.

"That's the only part that I never really bought, to tell you the truth," he admitted.

The cast of The Nanny. Photo / Supplied

"C.C. and I had been so oil and water — I didn't buy that we would end up married. But I had to play it, because that's what they wrote ... I don't think I've ever expressed that to anyone before!"

The 70-year-old originally thought that the odd pairing may mean an extended future for C.C. and Niles.

"The only reason I thought it could have worked would be if they were planning a spin-off, like The Niles and C.C. Show, which I would have loved — but they didn't go with that idea."

He may not have liked it, but Davis can still understand why the writers felt the need to have the butler and C.C. live happily ever after.

"I guess they were just wanting to tie up the loose ends."