Taylor Swift has confirmed rumours that her world tour will reach New Zealand - but fans will have to wait until November.

The pop star will perform at Mt Smart Stadium on November 9.

She'll be playing on the back of her recent album Reputation, one of the year's highest-selling releases.

Tickets go on sale on December 15, with TaylorSwift.com subscribers gaining access to a pre-sale on December 12.

Swift was last down our way when she performed in Australia at the end of 2015 for the end of her 1989 world tour that skipped New Zealand.

She has performed here before with a multi-night stand at Vector Arena in 2013.

It seems likely her show would be towards the end of 2018, making her one of several big pop names to tour here next year, including Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and Pink.

Despite a haphazard album rollout that included singles of varying quality, Reputation has been praised by critics.

"At the heart of Reputation lies a sequence of songs that chart the rise, fall and fallout of a fleeting relationship and offer a masterclass in pop songwriting along the way," wrote the Guardian.