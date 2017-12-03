Former Bachelorette Kate Cameron has moved on from the Bach in stunning style, with a new baby on her hip and engagement ring on her finger.

The 30-year-old appeared on season 2 of The Bachelor NZ with Jordan Mauger, making it to the top five before getting eliminated from the show.

But speaking to the Woman's Day, Cameron revealed that not only does she have a new family, she could maybe even have a new reality show in her sights.

Cameron said she and her new partner love renovating, adding: "If we can get through a baby and an engagement in a year, we could be good competition on The Block NZ".

The pair can obviously adapt quickly; within a week of leaving the Bachelor, Cameron met her now fiance Brandon Hiini in an Auckland bar, striking up a conversation when he recognised her from the show and she recognised him - less romantically - from Tinder.

Within a few months, they'd moved in together and Cameron fell pregnant in January this year, giving birth to their daughter Lucy Rose three months ago.

Cameron calls Hiini "the love of my life" and adds: "Our dynamic and our respect for each other just went up to another level".

Hiini proposed by secretly tying a ring to the collar of their dog Alfie and getting down on one knee while the pair were walking on the beach.