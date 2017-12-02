Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran just reunited on stage to perform their hip-hop heavy collaboration End Game live for the first time.

Swift delivered the live debut in what was her first concert appearance in 10 months at the KIIS Jingle Ball concert in LA. It also marked the first time she and pal Sheeran have performed together since 2013.

She played a six-song set during which she also featured the live debut of "Look What You Made Me Do".

It was Swift's first concert performance since her pre-Super Bowl gig in February and it comes ahead of an upcoming stadium tour starting in May.

Advertisement

Sheeran also performed a medley of his own songs at the show, which also included performances from One Direction's Liam Payne and Niall Horan as well as Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, Kesha, Halsey and more.

Swift recently announced she will bring her Reputation tour to New Zealand in 2018, though there are no details yet of when or where.

She released a statement on her website announcing a 2018 American tour between May and October and said: "Additional tour dates to be announced in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia & New Zealand".

Swift was last in the region when she performed in Australia at the end of 2015 for the end of her 1989 world tour that skipped New Zealand.

She has performed here before with a multi-night stand at Vector Arena in 2013.

It seems likely her show would be towards the end of 2018, making her one of several big pop names to tour here next year, including Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and Pink.