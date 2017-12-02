British actor Matt Smith says the conversation about sexual harassment should extend beyond the entertainment industry.

But the actor, who returns alongside Claire Foy to star in Netflix's lavish drama The Crown, also said he had "been objectified by men" adding "just like women are objectified".

The 35-year-old, who was catapulted into the spotlight in Doctor Who, told the Telegraph Magazine: "The conversation shouldn't stop at this industry just because these are 'celebrities' who we know about who are involved. It has to be broader."

"People in other industries have to have a platform to be heard as well. What happens to the cleaner or the lady who works in a clothes shop? "That's not to say I haven't been objectified before by men, because I have - just like women are objectified. It is not exclusive to them. This happens to men, too."

Smith returns in The Crown as the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, with the second instalment set in the decade beginning in the mid-1950s.

He played the lead role in Doctor Who between 2011 and 2013.