Chris Pratt has put out a warning to fans about potential online predators, after discovering a fake Facebook account pretending to represent the star.

Chris, 38, wrote a scathing Facebook post on his verified account, warning fans to block the "potential predator", who was attempting to target fans and get their contact details, the Daily Mail reports.

The Jurassic World star told fans he was working to get the account removed from the social media platform, but also told fans to remain vigilant as it was not an isolated incident.

In the post to his three million followers, Chris said: "PERVY DUDE ALERT!!! (Not a joke) It's confirmed: somebody is trying to pretend to be me on Facebook (and maybe other social media platforms) apparently hitting on a lot of different female fans, trying to get their numbers and who knows what else. I'm not joking.

"Please know, I find this behaviour reprehensible. If I find out who it is I'll have their account shut down and seriously would like to punch them right in the GD mouth.

"You hear that imposter!? Stop. My message to any fans who are contacted by someone claiming to be Chris Pratt: Look for the BLUE 'VERIFIED' CHECKMARK next to the name. If there is no checkmark by my name that person is an imposter. I'm sorry.

"Tell your siblings. Educate our young ones. It's probably mostly kids who would fall for this. Makes me sick. It terrifies me to think someone could be hurt, their feelings or much worse, by this imposter/potential predator. I've had many, many people tell me about this. It's not an isolated incident. If anyone is in contact with this person block them immediately.

"If it's you doing it, I'm warning you. Stop right now or you will be very unhappy with the outcome. Go find Jesus. Praying for you."

The account has since been removed from Facebook, according to People, with Chris also posting his warning on Twitter and Instagram.