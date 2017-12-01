An Australian TV show host narrowly avoided a serious injury after a science experiment went wrong.

Natarsha Belling was joined by YouTube science star Jacob Strickling at Studio 10, the morning show she co-hosts.

Strickling demonstrated the well-known flying coke bottle trick, which uses liquid nitrogen.

Combining Coke and liquid nitrogen in the same bottle creates a very potent mix, causing the bottle to violently shoot up into the air.

When the YouTube star performed the experiment, everything went well. When he handed it to the TV host, however, things got dangerous.

"I told you this was going to be the best live television ever," Strickling said jokingly right after the experiment.

Luckily for everyone involved, only a tree branch was damaged during the segment.

"Tarsh got a shocking fright and it was so lucky the branch that broke off from the explosion never hit her on the head," co-host Roxy Kacenko told the Daily Mail Australia.