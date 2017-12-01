Nina Richard is finding her own fame for being - probably - the biggest Lorde fan there is.

Richard has been making headlines around the world and being asked to do TV appearances after showing her dedication to the Kiwi star.

She took a lithograph of the album art from Lorde's latest release Melodrama and hung it in the Louvre in Paris saying she took the album "on a journey through time and space, from Antiquity, passing by Renaissance, to Modern Times."

And she risked getting in hot water with security too, writing: "I had to do it very quickly because security started to watch me and hunt down on me".

Advertisement

Hey @lorde , I hung Melodrama in the Louvre !



A masterpiece surrounded by others - l took it on a journey through time and space, from Antiquity, passing by Renaissance, to Modern Times.



(I had to do it very quickly cause security started to watch me and hunt down on me lol) pic.twitter.com/PlOZOqoA9l — Nina ⚡ (@NinaRichard_) November 26, 2017

For those that don't know, Melodrama features a track called The Louvre, in which Lorde sings: "We're the greatest / They'll hang us in the Louvre / Down the back, but who cares? / Still the Louvre".

In an interview with radio station Triple J, Richard said her friends told her she was "crazy as f***" but "the record is so special and very beautiful" she did it anyway.

"I really like Lorde, she's the one I love the most," she said.

When Sam McKinniss - who painted the lithograph- shared Richard's photo on Instagram, Richard commented: "I'm very glad cause we owe you this legendary beautiful art cover. I am very proud of this record, like a proud mum...and it was very importantt to me to do it. It was a lifetime mission."