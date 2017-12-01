Vaughan Smith hosts our weekly series Media Scrap, examining the most colourful moments to play out across New Zealand screens.

This week, we recap a host of awkward moments including The Cafe's Mike Puru telling us how "There's nothing quite like a bad day on the toilet", Breakfast's Matty McLean walking straight through a shot, some horrifically awkward silence on Seven Sharp and an uncomfortably placed chihuahua on Home Made.

But the real kicker comes once again, from Jack Tame with Vaughan warning: "Not being content with offending the Prime Minister last week, Jack Tame's up to his old tricks again".

But it's not the PM this time, it's a teen with a love of duck calling.

Only in NZ, eh?