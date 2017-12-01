When we love a movie, we'll watch it over and over again.

In fact, I'm not ashamed to admit that I've just recently clocked in my 17th viewing of When Harry Met Sally, which even I'll accept is probably verging on excessive.

But my watching habits have been blown out of the water, thanks to a new stat released by Netflix this week which shows that one of its users has watched the same movie 352 times this year.

The movie?

Why, Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, of course.

Considering it's only December 1, that means they've had more than one viewing of the animated film per day.

Sadly, the streaming service hasn't released a profile of the user, so we'll never know whether it's a kid who's only figured out the click path to that one movie on the iPad — or an adult superfan.

Melman the Giraffe, Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra and Gloria the Hippo were very very popular with one Netflix user.

For those that haven't managed to see any of the Madagascar movies even once, the story follows the adventures of four Central Park Zoo animals who have spent their lives in blissful captivity and struggle to survive after being unexpectedly shipped to Africa.

In the third instalment, the animal pals (voiced by Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer and Jada Pinkett Smith) are still trying to get back to the zoo, but are forced to take a detour to Europe to help solve an animal-related bank heist.

Captivating stuff, but surely a plot that would lose its edge after a few viewings.

Netflix's yearly stats also revealed that New Year's Day is the biggest streaming day of the year, while the most-binged show was drama series Greenleaf, and the most-watched show for families was sci-fi horror Stranger Things.