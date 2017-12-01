Mariah Carey's split from ex-fiance James Packer has seen the "All I Want for Christmas" singer receive a "multi-million dollar settlement" - which includes the right to keep her $10 million engagement ring.
New details of the settlement have come out and one particular change has people admiring Carey for redefining breakup rules.
The singer has charged her ex-fiance an "inconvenience fee" and internet users are now wishing they had thought of that themselves for previous breakups.
Carey wanted Packer to pay her $50 million as an "inconvenience fee" but the pair now settled for an undisclosed sum.
Judging by social media, the singer's legacy now includes a lot more than music: she has redefined breakups with the creation of her fee.
An anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight that Carey and Packer do not talk to each other and the singer often wears her engagement ring on her middle finger.