Mariah Carey's split from ex-fiance James Packer has seen the "All I Want for Christmas" singer receive a "multi-million dollar settlement" - which includes the right to keep her $10 million engagement ring.

New details of the settlement have come out and one particular change has people admiring Carey for redefining breakup rules.

The singer has charged her ex-fiance an "inconvenience fee" and internet users are now wishing they had thought of that themselves for previous breakups.

Carey wanted Packer to pay her $50 million as an "inconvenience fee" but the pair now settled for an undisclosed sum.

Advertisement

Judging by social media, the singer's legacy now includes a lot more than music: she has redefined breakups with the creation of her fee.

Mariah Carey charging her ex-fiancée a 5 million dollar inconvenience fee after their breakup is honestly ICONIC — allison lanza (@allisonlanza) November 30, 2017

Mariah made her ex-fiancé sign an “inconvenience fee” contract so that if he wasted any of the valuable time she could be using to make money elsewhere he’d have to pay for it. THAT my friends is the future, THAT is how to do relationships from here on out pic.twitter.com/Y6VxPGWIPt — Brad Kamuntu (@Bee_Kay_0512) November 29, 2017

Me on the way to the court house after reading that Mariah Carey just got a multi-million dollar inconvenience fee rewarded to her bc her ex wasted her time. pic.twitter.com/KMADJoHrqj — cerst (@cersrudy) November 30, 2017



An anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight that Carey and Packer do not talk to each other and the singer often wears her engagement ring on her middle finger.

via GIPHY