Amid the sexual harassment claims that have shaken the entertainment industry to its core, former INX guitarist Kirk Pengilly says he prefers the old days when slapping a woman on "the bum" was seen as a compliment.

Pengilly, attending a Movember charity event in Melbourne on Thursday, said men were starting to feel that they couldn't even compliment a woman as it could be viewed as sexual harassment.

INXS band members Kirk Pengilly (C) and Andrew Farriss (L) perform at Lyric Culture. Photo / Getty

"I really loved the 60s and 70s when life was so simple and you could slap a woman on the butt," Pengilly told AAP.

The 59-year-old, who is married to surfing legend Layne Beachley, clearly does not buy into the view that such behaviour is sexist and objectifies women.

Michael Hutchence and Kirk Pengilly of INXS in Sydney , Australia, 1996. Photo / Getty

His comments come just days after the multiple allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour levelled at former Nine gardening guru Don Burke.

In the US, Matt Lauer — one of American's biggest news anchors — has been sacked by NBC over allegations of sexual harassment.