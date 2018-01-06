The summer holidays are for many, a favourite time of year. But for some, this holiday season is more special, or a bit different, than usual. Or both. In a Herald series, Our First Summer, we are profiling people who are celebrating their first summer with a change in their lives.

A year ago, Brett and Angel Renall didn't know the other existed.

Heck, six months ago they hadn't set eyes on each other.

But a lot of guts and a TV show later the sole remaining couple from the country's first dalliance with the Married at First Sight reality TV franchise have shared their first family Christmas together.

Advertisement

This week is their first summer holiday.

Christmas was at Brett's parents home in rural Canterbury, where Secret Santa, a roast and plenty of backyard cricket are the traditions.

In some ways, it already felt like they'd had Christmas, Angel said.

"So much has gone on in our year we almost felt like Christmas was in August, because the show was just so intense and everything that went on, it's kind of like 'how could it get any better?'

"We've had so many dreams come true."

Married at First Sight's Angel and Brett Renall are popular with fans. Here they arrive on the red carpet at the 2017 VNZMA Music Awards in November. Photo / Greg Bowker

At Lake Wanaka this week, they'll indulge in boating, mountain biking, tennis and golf, her husband said.

"To some people that might not seem like a holiday, but that's my kind of holiday. I hope Angel's ready for that."

His siblings, niece and mum will join them, meaning their first escape, alone, will have to wait until later this month , when a Pacific island may beckon for the lovestruck duo.

That will give them time to plan their next big celebration, which they have nicknamed Married at Second Sight.

The couple are legally married, but want to honour their nuptials with more family and friends than was possible on the show, where each was only allowed to invite 22 guests.

A Married at Second Sight-themed "big party" was the solution, on a mid-year date yet-to-be-decided, Angel said.

"We're going to theme it like Married at Second Sight so our guests can deal with what we had to go through. We're going to have people asking questions, have people with cameras and that kind of stuff.

"That was our wedding day and nothing's going to change that but we definitely want to have a celebration and incorporate some more friends and family."

Brett and Angel Renall are enjoying their first summer as a married couple. Photo / Greg Bowker

The couple also hope their happiness has inspired others to take a chance and chase their dreams, whatever they may be.

Brett said he always knew there would be someone out there for him.

"I didn't give up hope and the opportunity came to apply for the show ... you know, you only regret the things you don't do, so I thought 'what have I got to lose from having a go?'

"So if you've got a New Year's resolution, aim for the stars, make it big and actually do it."

Their goals were making a home together and adopting a dog, Angel said.

"It's been such a whirlwind that now the sky's the limit, but the sky should always be the limit. So we are just going to keep on going. Just make bigger goals.

"Now that we're together and we both have a similar perspective on life, and how it should be lived, you feel like a never-ending rocket in space, eh?"