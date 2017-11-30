Brooke Fraser received a Grammy nomination on Tuesday - but no one seemed to notice because it was announced using her married name.

Fraser, whose married name is Brooke Ligertwood, received her first Grammy nomination in the category for Best Christian Contemporary Music Performance/Song.

She received the nod for her work on What a Beautiful Name, a song she sings and co-wrote with Ben Fielding for the Hillsong Church.

The video for the song, recorded live at the Sydney Opera House as part of the Hillsong Conference, has had 89 million views on YouTube.

Advertisement

It includes the lyrics: "What a beautiful name it is / The name of Jesus / What a powerful name it is / The name of Jesus."

The Herald has attempted to contact Fraser, who is now based in Los Angeles.

But she recently told Billboard the song was written to "serve people and link with them in the presence of God".

"When you connect with people, you can feel their spirits being lifted," she said.

"It's really the beauty of singing something about the wonder and power of Jesus.

"When people connect, it's freeing for them and breaks chains and creates faith."

Fraser has performed for the church under her married name, Brooke Ligertwood, since her wedding to Scott Ligertwood in 2008. The pair have two children together.

Hillsong's website describes the couple as part of the "core leadership team" at Hillsong Los Angeles.

In New Zealand, she's known for a string of classy pop hits, like Deciphering Me and Something in the Water, and she has won several New Zealand Music Awards.

She told Billboard she had been "plugged into that church a long time" and called it "the most enriching thing in life".

"All of the decisions that I make are rooted in God, and also, what really helps is that I am plugged into a local church, which is a community," she said.

"That community happens to be the most enriching thing in life and makes me feel valued for who I am as a person."

Despite the success of What a Beautiful Name, from the album Let There Be Light, she still plans to perform under the name Brooke Fraser.

"When I'm singing as Brooke Fraser, it can be more about me; when I am with Hillsong, I am simply part of the church and it's not about me," she said.

"The goal with Hillsong Worship is to lubricate that connection between people and God."

Lorde was the other Kiwi to receive a Grammy nomination on Monday, with her second album Melodrama competing against Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino and Bruno Mars in the Best Album category.

The Grammy Awards are set to be held on January 28.