Some of television's biggest stars will be out tonight to celebrate the New Zealand Television Awards, which return after a five-year hiatus.

Toni Street, Antonia Prebble and Jesse Mulligan are just some of the stars set to walk the red carpet, as 86 finalists compete across 25 categories.

But don't expect to see TVNZ's news team on show, after the network opted not to enter its news or current affairs programmes into the awards.

Head of news and current affairs John Gillespie said news does not belong next to entertainment programming and should instead be judged as part of the Canon Awards for journalism.

Photo of Rita, Wolf, and Ted West in Westside. Photo / Supplied

That will see Mediaworks' stars compete against one another the Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs category, where The Project's Kanoa Lloyd will face off with her co-host Jesse Mulligan and Newshub's 6pm host, Mike McRoberts.

Newshub also claimed three of the four finalist spots for Best News Coverage, with Maori Television's Te Kaea also in the mix, while stuff.co.nz and newsroom.co.nz will compete with Three's The Hui for Best Current Affairs Programme.

Laura Daniel, Jackie Van Beek and Rose Matafeo star in Funny Girls. Photo / Supplied

Australian series 800 Words and Cleverman, which are produced in New Zealand for the Australian market, will compete with Westside for Best Drama, Jono & Ben, Funny Girls and 7 Days will face off for the Best Comedy crown.

Esther Stephens (Westside), Kate Elliot (Jean) and Antonia Prebble (Westside) are all up for Best Actress, alongside Andrew Munro (Hillary), Kahn West (Terry Teo) and Dean O'Gorman (Hillary) for Best Actor.

Best Factual Series

Our Big Blue Backyard - TVNZ1

Great War Stories - Three

Te Radar's Chequered Past - TVNZ1

Why Am I? - The Science of Us - TVNZ1

Forensics NZ - Prime TV

Still from the new TV show Our Big Blue Backyard. Photo / Supplied

Best Documentary

The Women of Pike River - TVNZ1

Born This Way: Awa's Story - TVNZ1

Making Good Men - Prime TV

Best Reality Series

Dare to Dream - TVNZ1

Songs from the Inside - Maori Television

Sidewalk Karaoke - TVNZ1

Best Lifestyle Programme

Rachel Hunter's Tour of Beauty - TVNZ1

Te Araroa: Tales From the Trails - Maori Television

Karena & Kasey's Kitchen Diplomacy - TVNZ1



Best Current Affairs Programme

The Hui - Three

The Politician, The Police and The Payout - newsroom.co.nz

Private Business, Public Failure: Inside Our Prisons - stuff.co.nz

Best Web Series

Amy Street - amystreet.net

Friday Night Bites - TVNZ On Demand

Loading Docs - loadingdocs.net

Best Children's Programme

Terry Teo - TVNZ2

Nia's Extra Ordinary Life - Maori Television

Smokefree Rockquest 2016 - Three

Best Māori Programme

Waka Huia - TVNZ1

Kiingitanga - Maori Television

The Hui - Three

Best Pasifika Programme

Fresh - TVNZ2

#TalesOfTime - thecoconet.tv

Tagata Pasifika - TVNZ1

Best News Coverage

Port Hills Fires, Newshub - Three

NZ Herald, Te Kaea News - Maori Television

US Election Night, Newshub - Three

Kaikoura Earthquake, Newshub - Three

Best Sports Programme

The Crowd Goes Wild - Sky TV

Shaun Johnson: Across The Mekong - Sky TV

John Campbell: All Blacks in Apia - Sky TV

Best Live Event Coverage

International Rugby: All Blacks vs British & Irish Lions - Sky Sports

Dancing With The Stars - Grand Final 2015 - Three

Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2016 - Three

Best Comedy or Comedy Entertainment Programme

Jono & Ben - Three

Funny Girls - Three

7 Days - Three

Best Director: Documentary or Factual

Amanda Evans, Gloriavale - TVNZ2

Mitchell Hawkes, Born This Way: Awa's Story - TVNZ1

Peter Young, The Art of Recovery - TVNZ1

Yvonne Mackay, Doubt: The Scott Watson Case - TVNZ1

Best Director: Drama

Josh Frizzell, The Brokenwood Mysteries - Prime TV

David Stubbs, Belief: The Possession Of Janet Moses - TVNZ1

Robert Sarkies, Jean - TVNZ1

Best Director: Multi Camera

Nigel Carpenter, Dancing With The Stars - Grand Final 2015 - Three

Mitchell Hawkes, Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2016 - Three

Kingsley Hockley, What Now - TVNZ2

Best Script: Comedy

Roseanne Liang, Friday Night Bites - TVNZ OnDemand

Rose Matafeo, Nic Sampson & Laura Daniel, Funny Girls - Three

Millen Baird & John Argall, Darryl: An Outward Bound Story - TVNZ OnDemand

Best Script: Drama

John Banas, Bombshell - TVNZ1

Tom Scott, Hillary - TVNZ1

Paula Boock & Donna Malane, Jean - TVNZ1

Best Actress

Esther Stephens, Westside - Three

Kate Elliott, Jean - TVNZ1

Antonia Prebble, Westside - Three

Best Actor

Andrew Munro, Hillary - TVNZ1

Kahn West, Terry Teo - TVNZ2

Dean O'Gorman, Hillary - TVNZ1

Best Presenter: Entertainment

The Topp Twins (Jools & Lynda Topp) Topp Country - TVNZ1

Rachel Hunter, Rachel Hunter's Tour of Beauty - TVNZ1

Te Radar, Te Radar's Chequered Past - TVNZ1

Television Personality Of The Year

Pua Magasiva

Jack Tame

Miriama Kamo

Rachel Hunter

Hilary Barry

Toni Street

Kanoa Lloyd

Dai Henwood

Anika Moa

Jono Pryor

Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs

Kanoa Lloyd, The Project - Three

Mike McRoberts, Newshub Live at 6pm - Three

Jesse Mulligan, The Project - Three