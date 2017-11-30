Some of television's biggest stars will be out tonight to celebrate the New Zealand Television Awards, which return after a five-year hiatus.
Toni Street, Antonia Prebble and Jesse Mulligan are just some of the stars set to walk the red carpet, as 86 finalists compete across 25 categories.
• Follow our live updates on Spy's Instagram account @seenbyspy
But don't expect to see TVNZ's news team on show, after the network opted not to enter its news or current affairs programmes into the awards.
Head of news and current affairs John Gillespie said news does not belong next to entertainment programming and should instead be judged as part of the Canon Awards for journalism.
That will see Mediaworks' stars compete against one another the Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs category, where The Project's Kanoa Lloyd will face off with her co-host Jesse Mulligan and Newshub's 6pm host, Mike McRoberts.
Newshub also claimed three of the four finalist spots for Best News Coverage, with Maori Television's Te Kaea also in the mix, while stuff.co.nz and newsroom.co.nz will compete with Three's The Hui for Best Current Affairs Programme.
Australian series 800 Words and Cleverman, which are produced in New Zealand for the Australian market, will compete with Westside for Best Drama, Jono & Ben, Funny Girls and 7 Days will face off for the Best Comedy crown.
Esther Stephens (Westside), Kate Elliot (Jean) and Antonia Prebble (Westside) are all up for Best Actress, alongside Andrew Munro (Hillary), Kahn West (Terry Teo) and Dean O'Gorman (Hillary) for Best Actor.
Best Factual Series
Our Big Blue Backyard - TVNZ1
Great War Stories - Three
Te Radar's Chequered Past - TVNZ1
Why Am I? - The Science of Us - TVNZ1
Forensics NZ - Prime TV
Best Documentary
The Women of Pike River - TVNZ1
Born This Way: Awa's Story - TVNZ1
Making Good Men - Prime TV
Best Reality Series
Dare to Dream - TVNZ1
Songs from the Inside - Maori Television
Sidewalk Karaoke - TVNZ1
Best Lifestyle Programme
Rachel Hunter's Tour of Beauty - TVNZ1
Te Araroa: Tales From the Trails - Maori Television
Karena & Kasey's Kitchen Diplomacy - TVNZ1
Best Current Affairs Programme
The Hui - Three
The Politician, The Police and The Payout - newsroom.co.nz
Private Business, Public Failure: Inside Our Prisons - stuff.co.nz
Best Web Series
Amy Street - amystreet.net
Friday Night Bites - TVNZ On Demand
Loading Docs - loadingdocs.net
Best Children's Programme
Terry Teo - TVNZ2
Nia's Extra Ordinary Life - Maori Television
Smokefree Rockquest 2016 - Three
Best Māori Programme
Waka Huia - TVNZ1
Kiingitanga - Maori Television
The Hui - Three
Best Pasifika Programme
Fresh - TVNZ2
#TalesOfTime - thecoconet.tv
Tagata Pasifika - TVNZ1
Best News Coverage
Port Hills Fires, Newshub - Three
NZ Herald, Te Kaea News - Maori Television
US Election Night, Newshub - Three
Kaikoura Earthquake, Newshub - Three
Best Sports Programme
The Crowd Goes Wild - Sky TV
Shaun Johnson: Across The Mekong - Sky TV
John Campbell: All Blacks in Apia - Sky TV
Best Live Event Coverage
International Rugby: All Blacks vs British & Irish Lions - Sky Sports
Dancing With The Stars - Grand Final 2015 - Three
Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2016 - Three
Best Comedy or Comedy Entertainment Programme
Jono & Ben - Three
Funny Girls - Three
7 Days - Three
Best Director: Documentary or Factual
Amanda Evans, Gloriavale - TVNZ2
Mitchell Hawkes, Born This Way: Awa's Story - TVNZ1
Peter Young, The Art of Recovery - TVNZ1
Yvonne Mackay, Doubt: The Scott Watson Case - TVNZ1
Best Director: Drama
Josh Frizzell, The Brokenwood Mysteries - Prime TV
David Stubbs, Belief: The Possession Of Janet Moses - TVNZ1
Robert Sarkies, Jean - TVNZ1
Best Director: Multi Camera
Nigel Carpenter, Dancing With The Stars - Grand Final 2015 - Three
Mitchell Hawkes, Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2016 - Three
Kingsley Hockley, What Now - TVNZ2
Best Script: Comedy
Roseanne Liang, Friday Night Bites - TVNZ OnDemand
Rose Matafeo, Nic Sampson & Laura Daniel, Funny Girls - Three
Millen Baird & John Argall, Darryl: An Outward Bound Story - TVNZ OnDemand
Best Script: Drama
John Banas, Bombshell - TVNZ1
Tom Scott, Hillary - TVNZ1
Paula Boock & Donna Malane, Jean - TVNZ1
Best Actress
Esther Stephens, Westside - Three
Kate Elliott, Jean - TVNZ1
Antonia Prebble, Westside - Three
Best Actor
Andrew Munro, Hillary - TVNZ1
Kahn West, Terry Teo - TVNZ2
Dean O'Gorman, Hillary - TVNZ1
Best Presenter: Entertainment
The Topp Twins (Jools & Lynda Topp) Topp Country - TVNZ1
Rachel Hunter, Rachel Hunter's Tour of Beauty - TVNZ1
Te Radar, Te Radar's Chequered Past - TVNZ1
Television Personality Of The Year
Pua Magasiva
Jack Tame
Miriama Kamo
Rachel Hunter
Hilary Barry
Toni Street
Kanoa Lloyd
Dai Henwood
Anika Moa
Jono Pryor
Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs
Kanoa Lloyd, The Project - Three
Mike McRoberts, Newshub Live at 6pm - Three
Jesse Mulligan, The Project - Three