Jennifer Lawrence has proudly admitted she acts like "an a***hole" in public to avoid interacting with fans.

The Hunger Games star sat down with Adam Sandler in a joint interview for Variety and the pair discussed the relentless attention they received from fans.

"Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude," Lawrence told Sandler.

"I turn into a huge a***hole. That's my only way of defending myself. If I see somebody walking towards my table, I just go [makes a 'go away' gesture]. And if they go, 'Can I have selfie?' I go, 'No!'"

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty

The 27-year-old told the Happy Gilmore star that sometimes she tells fans she can't pose for a selfie because it's her day off.

"Like, if it's Sunday, I'm like, 'It's Sunday, I'm not working today,'" she said.

Lawrence told Sandler she thinks comedians have it much worse than her though because everybody thinks they're so approachable.

"One of my best friends is Amy Schumer, she's a comedian," Lawrence said.

"I take my dog to the park all the time, to Central Park. As soon as I meet her in the park, we're f**ked."

Adam Sandler isn't anywhere near as brutal as Lawrence, although he does have a tactic to avoid posing for selfies.

"They go, 'Hey Adam, could I get a picture?' And I always say, 'You don't want that, man.' And the guy goes, 'What?' And I go, 'You don't want that.' And then he's like, 'Yeah, yeah. I don't,'" Sandler said.

Fans weren't impressed by Lawrence's blatant disregard for meeting members of the public. Some of the YouTube comments included:

• "I just don't appreciate how proud she comes off when talking about being a jerk to people that are genuinely happy to meet her. It doesn't even phase her. Yeah people are rude and I'm sure it gets annoying but that's like a small percentage of her fans. No reason to act like everyone is out to bother her at every instant of life."

• "Publicity or Privacy. Pick one. You don't get to have it both ways. The day will come when no one will want to approach you and then you'll be begging for someone to show admiration."

• "I can see why she feels that way, especially being a victim of the hacking. However, to ACTIVELY be rude to someone is bizarre to me. You can just explain that you would rather not have a picture taken or whatever and the person will back off most of the time. But to wag your finger at someone like a dog is just ..."