After suffering through a long teaser campaign, Dr. Dre has finally prescribed the news hip-hop heads have been waiting for; the release date of Eminem's new album.

The album, titled Revival, will be out on Friday, 15 December. The news follows an extensive advertising rollout, including American billboards and a website, that had been promoting a fake prescription drug called 'Revival'.

On his Instagram account Dr. Dre released this cheesy ad style video confirming the date, with the caption "Use as prescribed by your doctor."

Eminem has been on the promotion trail, most recently hitting the news for a ferocious anti-Trump freestyle battle rap at the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Revival will be the first Eminem album since 2013's The Marshall Mathers LP 2.