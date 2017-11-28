It has been 11 years since Axle Whitehead flashed his penis at the ARIA Awards — so apparently it was time for someone to do it again.

Australian musician Kirin J. Callinan lifted his kilt on the red carpet at the 2017 ARIA Awards in Sydney on Tuesday and exposed his penis for everyone to cop a view.

Kirin J Callinan arrives for the 31st Annual ARIA Awards 2017. Photo / Getty

Decked out in the tartan skirt, a black singlet, sunglasses and cowboy boots, the Sydney musician lifted the front of the kilt while standing against a media wall at the event.

And it wasn't just a cheeky flash. Callinan stood proudly for a solid moment to make sure it was seen and captured.

Advertisement

Formerly a member of the band Mercy Arms, Callinan was in the news recently after US talk show host Jimmy Fallon sledged a song the musician released that sampled Jimmy Barnes' iconic scream.

Kirin J Callinan then lifted up his kilt and exposed himself. Photo / Getty

On The Tonight Show there's a segment called "Do Not Play" in which Fallon plays snippets of bad songs from around the world and warns his viewers not to listen to them ever again.

Recently, he picked a song by Callinan which features the confronting scream.

"It's an Australian singer called Kirin J Callinan, and the song is called Big Enough," Fallon told the audience while holding up the album cover.

So Kirin J Callinan flashed his penis. Some call that #arias controversy. I call that Tuesday — Darren Levin (@darren_levin) November 28, 2017

He started playing the EDM/country song but cut it after the section featuring Barnesy's screaming.



"Stop, stop, stop, stop it!" Fallon yelled. "The scream?! He really just kept going higher and higher."

Jimmy Fallon's not impressed. Photo / Youtube

Barnes' son, David Campbell, was quick to hit back at Fallon on Today Extra and called on the talk show host to apologise.

Coincidentally, Fallon's reaction to the song was also kind of our reaction to the red carpet willy stunt.