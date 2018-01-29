Struggling to keep up? Here are all the Grammy winners as they come to hand.

The Winners:

Best rap album

Winner:

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN

Best rap/sung performance

Winner: Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, Loyalty

Advertisement

Best new artist

Winner: Alessia Cara

Best pop solo performance

Winner: Ed Sheeran, Shape of You

Best alternative music album:

Winner: The National, Sleep Well Beast

Best rap song:

Winner: Kendrick Lamar, Humble

Best urban contemporary album:

Winner: The Weeknd, Starboy

Best R&B album:

Winner: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Best R&B performance:

Winner: Bruno Mars.

Best R&B song:

Winner: Bruno Mars, That's What I Like

Best music video:

Winner: Kendrick Lamar, Humble

Best dance/electronic album:

Winner: 3-D The Catalogue

Best jazz vocal album:

Winner: Cecile McLorin Salvant, Dreams And Daggers

Best jazz instrumental album:

Winner: Billy Childs, Rebirth

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media:

Winner: La La Land

Best pop duo/group performance:

Winner: Portugal. The Man, Feel It Still

Best traditional pop vocal album:

Winner: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 (Various artists)

Best pop vocal album:

Winner: Ed Sheeran, Divide

Best rock album:

Winner: The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding

Best comedy album:

Winner: Dave Chappelle, The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas

Nominees in the main categories

Album of the year

Awaken, My Love! - Childish Gambino

4:44 - Jay-Z

DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama - Lorde

24K Magic - Bruno Mars

Record of the year

Redbone - Childish Gambino

Despacito - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

The Story of O.J. - Jay-Z

HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar

24K Magic - Bruno Mars

Song of the year (songwriter's award)

Despacito - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender and Marty James Garton

4:44 - Jay-Z and No I.D.

Issues - Julia Michaels, Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen and Justin Drew Tranter

1-800-273-8255 - Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Arjun Ivatury

That's What I Like - Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip

Best pop duo/group performance

Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

Despacito - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

Thunder - Imagine Dragons

Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man

Stay - Zedd and Alessia Cara

Best country album

Cosmic Hallelujah - Kenny Chesney

Heart Break - Lady Antebellum

The Breaker - Little Big Town

Life Changes - Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton

Producer of the year, non-classical

Calvin Harris

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes