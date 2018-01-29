Struggling to keep up? Here are all the Grammy winners as they come to hand.
The Winners:
Best rap album
Winner:
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN
Best rap/sung performance
Winner: Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, Loyalty
Best new artist
Winner: Alessia Cara
Best pop solo performance
Winner: Ed Sheeran, Shape of You
Best alternative music album:
Winner: The National, Sleep Well Beast
Best rap song:
Winner: Kendrick Lamar, Humble
Best urban contemporary album:
Winner: The Weeknd, Starboy
Best R&B album:
Winner: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Best R&B performance:
Winner: Bruno Mars.
Best R&B song:
Winner: Bruno Mars, That's What I Like
Best music video:
Winner: Kendrick Lamar, Humble
Best dance/electronic album:
Winner: 3-D The Catalogue
Best jazz vocal album:
Winner: Cecile McLorin Salvant, Dreams And Daggers
Best jazz instrumental album:
Winner: Billy Childs, Rebirth
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media:
Winner: La La Land
Best pop duo/group performance:
Winner: Portugal. The Man, Feel It Still
Best traditional pop vocal album:
Winner: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 (Various artists)
Best pop vocal album:
Winner: Ed Sheeran, Divide
Best rock album:
Winner: The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding
Best comedy album:
Winner: Dave Chappelle, The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas
Nominees in the main categories
Album of the year
Awaken, My Love! - Childish Gambino
4:44 - Jay-Z
DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama - Lorde
24K Magic - Bruno Mars
Record of the year
Redbone - Childish Gambino
Despacito - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
The Story of O.J. - Jay-Z
HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar
24K Magic - Bruno Mars
Song of the year (songwriter's award)
Despacito - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender and Marty James Garton
4:44 - Jay-Z and No I.D.
Issues - Julia Michaels, Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen and Justin Drew Tranter
1-800-273-8255 - Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Arjun Ivatury
That's What I Like - Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip
Best pop duo/group performance
Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
Despacito - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
Thunder - Imagine Dragons
Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man
Stay - Zedd and Alessia Cara
Best country album
Cosmic Hallelujah - Kenny Chesney
Heart Break - Lady Antebellum
The Breaker - Little Big Town
Life Changes - Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton
Producer of the year, non-classical
Calvin Harris
Greg Kurstin
Blake Mills
No I.D.
The Stereotypes