The debut of a new sports show by Sky TV has reportedly been delayed after controversy over the inclusion of Tony Veitch.

Veitch pulled out of the new panel show, called New Zealand Press Box and hosted by Bernadine Oliver-Kerby, following an outcry over his inclusion.

It was due to debut in two days, but today, Radio Sport presenter Martin Devlin, who was also involved with the show, said Press Box would no longer debut on Wednesday.

Sky TV Press Box programme won’t be going ahead now as scheduled. — Martin Devlin (@DevlinLive) November 26, 2017

NZ Herald has sought comment from Sky TV.

The network previously said the show would deal with "controversial matters".

"What we want to do is bring out these controversial matters and get some different broadcasters and personalities and opinions out there to debate the big issues," a Sky spokesperson said.

Veitch had referred on his Facebook page to the show as being a "hard-hitting, opinion-led show that does not shy away from controversy".

Veitch, who appears as a sports broadcaster on NZME, was convicted of injuring his former girlfriend Kristin Dunne-Powell with reckless disregard in 2009.

His inclusion on the show had been criticised by White Ribbon.

Press Box had been set to debut at 9.30pm on Sky Sport 2 this Wednesday.